Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Sues Her for Malicious Remarks Made During Oprah Interview, Media Says
The Duchess of Sussex has had a tense relationship with her family, who accused her of ghosting them after she got acquainted with Prince Harry. Meghan’s father threatened to sue her for allegedly not allowing him to see his grandchildren.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082292104_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d49c8412e4f196a1b47fa7c909ad4003.jpg
Meghan Markle's half-sister has sued her sibling for defamation, TMZ has reported, citing court documents it obtained. According to the website, Samantha Markle accuses Meghan of making "false and malicious statements" during a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey last March.Among other things, Samantha claims that the Duchess of Sussex tried to sell the world a "rags-to-royalty" story.Samantha wrote that their father Thomas paid for Meghan to attend "elite and expensive private schools" as well as covered her tuition at Northwestern University, which the royal said she paid herself.In addition, she has accused Meghan of spreading lies about herself and their father Thomas, which Samantha alleges is being done so that "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted" by Meghan.The Meghan's attorney Michael Kump has dismissed the statements made by Samantha Markle.Relations With Family and Interview With OprahThe royal's ties with her relatives are said to have soured after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016. Relations deteriorated even further in 2018 not long before she tied the knot with the royal.Her father Thomas arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her ceremony.He said that he did this in order to improve his image, as previously the media had published photos of him doing menial tasks. He admitted to having lied about the photoshoot to the couple, telling them he had no agreement with the tabloid. Soon after the rift, Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and missed the wedding.Thomas Markle claimed that he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey released last year, Meghan described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also claimed that she grew up as "an only child" and that she hadn't seen Samantha in "at least 18,19 years". Samantha Markle has dismissed her statements.
Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Sues Her for Malicious Remarks Made During Oprah Interview, Media Says
Meghan Markle's half-sister
has sued her sibling for defamation, TMZ has reported, citing court documents it obtained. According to the website, Samantha Markle accuses Meghan of making "false and malicious statements" during a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey last March.
Among other things, Samantha claims that the Duchess of Sussex tried to sell the world a "rags-to-royalty" story.
"Meghan falsely claimed that: (a) she essentially raised herself from virtual poverty; (b) she was forced from the age of 13 to work in a series of low-paying jobs to make ends meet", read the court documents.
Samantha wrote that their father Thomas paid for Meghan to attend "elite and expensive private schools" as well as covered her tuition at Northwestern University, which the royal said she paid herself.
In addition, she has accused Meghan of spreading lies about herself and their father Thomas, which Samantha alleges is being done so that "they could not interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairytale life story concocted" by Meghan.
The Meghan's attorney Michael Kump has dismissed the statements made by Samantha Markle.
"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves", Kump said.
Relations With Family and Interview With Oprah
The royal's ties with her relatives are said to have soured after Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry in 2016. Relations deteriorated even further in 2018 not long before she tied the knot with the royal.
Her father Thomas
arranged a photoshoot with a tabloid, showing him getting prepared for her ceremony.
He said that he did this in order to improve his image, as previously the media had published photos of him doing menial tasks. He admitted to having lied about the photoshoot to the couple, telling them he had no agreement with the tabloid. Soon after the rift, Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack and missed the wedding.
Thomas Markle claimed that he's apologised 100 times to Meghan and Harry, but maintains his daughter still doesn't talk to him. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey released last year, Meghan described her father's behaviour as a "betrayal" and said she "found it hard to reconcile" with him.
During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also claimed that she grew up as "an only child" and that she hadn't seen Samantha in "at least 18,19 years". Samantha Markle has dismissed her statements.