'Major Loss to Acting Community': Celebrities Grieve Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt's Death
07:38 GMT 14.03.2022 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 14.03.2022)
Veteran American actor William Hurt left a lasting impression with his performance in movies such as 'The Big Chill', 'A History of Violence', 'Kiss of the Spider Woman', 'Broadcast News', 'Children of a Lesser God' and many others.
The death of Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, has left the film community shocked.
Hurt’s son, Will, confirmed the news, saying his father died on Sunday from natural causes at his home in Portland, Oregon.
Hurt recently battled prostate cancer that was first diagnosed in 2018.
“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-Winning actor, on 13 March 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes,” Will said.
Calling it a big loss to the acting fraternity, celebrities including actors Mark Ruffalo, Albert Brooks, author Stephen King, and others took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the actor and remember his great contribution to the industry.
Born in 1950 in Washington, D.C., Hurt began his acting journey on stage, studying at the Julliard School and working with the Circle Repertory Company.
He performed in many Broadway shows throughout in 1980s including 'Henry V', 'Fifth of July', 'Richard II' and 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.
After receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in David Rabe’s 'Hurlyburly', Hurt took a leap to movies and won the best actor Oscar for his performance in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' (1986).
He received Oscar nominations for best actor for 'Children of a Lesser God' and 'Broadcast News', and for best-supporting actor for 'A History of Violence'.
Hurt won millions of hearts of youngsters by playing the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Marvel superhero movies such as 'Captain America: Civil War,', 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Black Widow.'
