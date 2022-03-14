https://sputniknews.com/20220314/major-loss-to-acting-community-celebrities-grieve-oscar-winning-actor-william-hurts-death-1093845421.html

'Major Loss to Acting Community': Celebrities Grieve Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt's Death

'Major Loss to Acting Community': Celebrities Grieve Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt's Death

Veteran American actor William Hurt left a lasting impression with his performance in movies such as 'The Big Chill', 'A History of Violence', 'Kiss of the... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-14T07:38+0000

2022-03-14T07:38+0000

2022-03-14T07:39+0000

society

hollywood

hollywood stars

star

film star

movie star

oscar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0e/1093849716_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_49736e3226d321c2cca7cb1be19d34c9.jpg

The death of Oscar-winning actor William Hurt, who passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, has left the film community shocked.Hurt’s son, Will, confirmed the news, saying his father died on Sunday from natural causes at his home in Portland, Oregon.Hurt recently battled prostate cancer that was first diagnosed in 2018.Calling it a big loss to the acting fraternity, celebrities including actors Mark Ruffalo, Albert Brooks, author Stephen King, and others took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the actor and remember his great contribution to the industry.Born in 1950 in Washington, D.C., Hurt began his acting journey on stage, studying at the Julliard School and working with the Circle Repertory Company.He performed in many Broadway shows throughout in 1980s including 'Henry V', 'Fifth of July', 'Richard II' and 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'.After receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in David Rabe’s 'Hurlyburly', Hurt took a leap to movies and won the best actor Oscar for his performance in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' (1986). He received Oscar nominations for best actor for 'Children of a Lesser God' and 'Broadcast News', and for best-supporting actor for 'A History of Violence'.Hurt won millions of hearts of youngsters by playing the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in Marvel superhero movies such as 'Captain America: Civil War,', 'Avengers: Infinity War,' and 'Black Widow.'Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channels to get all the latest news:Sputnik News US - https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India - https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, hollywood, hollywood stars, star, film star, movie star, oscar