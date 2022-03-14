https://sputniknews.com/20220314/iran-warns-iraq-against-becoming-hub-of-israeli-threat-against-tehran-1093858047.html
Iran Warns Iraq Against Becoming 'Hub' of Israeli Threat Against Tehran
"It is, by no means, acceptable that one of our neighbours, which has deep ties and interactions with us, to be a hub of threats against Iran," Khatibzadeh told reporters, as quoted by the Iran Front Page news portal.The spokesman said this is not the first time that Israel has organized "destabilization" on the Iraqi soil and invoked "anti-Iranian revolution gatherings" and "terrorist groupings" in the Iraqi Kurdistan.Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that a missile strike was carried out on a US military base and consulate in Erbil, located in northern Iraq. According to reports, two training centres of the Israeli special service Mossad were destroyed during the strike. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Erbil, which they said targeted Mossad strategic centres for Israeli forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has warned the Iraqi authorities not to allow their territory to be used by third parties to conduct attacks against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.
"It is, by no means, acceptable that one of our neighbours, which has deep ties and interactions with us, to be a hub of threats against Iran," Khatibzadeh told reporters, as quoted by the Iran Front Page news portal.
The spokesman said this is not the first time that Israel has organized
"destabilization" on the Iraqi soil and invoked "anti-Iranian revolution gatherings" and "terrorist groupings" in the Iraqi Kurdistan.
"Iran does not tolerate a hub for sabotage and deployment of terrorist groups near its borders, whether by anti-Iran groupings or by the Zionist regime, in the Kurdistan Region," Khatibzadeh said.
Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that a missile strike was carried out on a US military base and consulate in Erbil, located in northern Iraq. According to reports, two training centres of the Israeli special service Mossad were destroyed during the strike. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Erbil, which they said targeted Mossad strategic centres for Israeli forces.