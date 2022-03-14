https://sputniknews.com/20220314/germany-reportedly-plans-to-buy-over-thirty-f-35-jets-from-us-firm-lockheed-martin-1093854302.html

Germany Reportedly Plans to Buy Over Thirty F-35 Jets From US Firm Lockheed Martin

Germany Reportedly Plans to Buy Over Thirty F-35 Jets From US Firm Lockheed Martin

Currently, Germany owns only one class of fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons - the Tornado.

Germany is going to purchase F-35 fighter jets made by US firm Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado aircraft, Reuters reported, citing two government sources. Berlin is considering buying up to 35 jets, one of the sources reportedly added. The German Air Forces have been flying the Tornado jets - their only fighters capable of carrying nuclear bombs - since the 1980s. Berlin is reportedly planning to replace the Tornado between 2025 and 2030. Under the previous defence minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Germany was considering signing a deal with Boeing for the purchase of its F-18 fighter jet. Also, Berlin has been in talks with Paris on the development of a joint Franco-German fighter jet that was expected to be unveiled after 2040. Earlier this month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly supported the joint programme with France. He added that the Franco-German Airbus project would further develop the Eurofighter jet that will have electronic warfare.This comes amid escalating tensions between NATO and Russia over the latter's special military operation in Ukraine. Like many other members of the alliance, Germany has provided different kinds of defence equipment and weapons to Kiev. However, Scholz emphasised that Germany will not send warplanes to Ukraine.

