Turkey Says It Has No Interest in Patriot Missile System, Considers F-35 Issue ‘Closed’

Turkey Says It Has No Interest in Patriot Missile System, Considers F-35 Issue ‘Closed’

Turkey was unceremoniously booted out of the F-35 programme in 2019 over its decision to buy Russia’s S-400 air defence system, notwithstanding its membership... 14.03.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey has no interest in purchasing US Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, and considers the F-35 issue “closed” for the moment, Turkish Defence Industries president Ismail Demir has said.Turkey already has four types of air defence systems in operation today, according to the official, up from zero 3-4 years ago. “Of course, until now, Turkey has used aircraft to counter air attacks. But now it has very significant capabilities at the [ground] level. The S-400 cannot be disregarded. It is one of the best air defence systems in the world. I believe it will provide a great advantage in terms of air defence,” Demir said.Demir also commented on the state of the F-35 negotiations recently started up with the US.Russia and Turkey penned a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of 4 batteries of S-400 air defence systems in 2017, after years of fruitless negotiations between Ankara and Washington on the possible sale of Patriot missile systems to the country. Turkey’s S-400s were delivered in 2019. Washington responded by kicking Turkey out of the F-35 programme, notwithstanding Ankara’s role in developing the fighter, and status as the producer of parts for the jet’s centre fuselage, cockpit display systems and other 900 other components. In late 2020, the US slapped sanctions on Demir and the Presidency of Defence Industries over the S-400 issue. In mid-2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had no doubts that Ankara would buy a second S-400 regiment from Russia.

