Rideshare Woes: Uber Raises Fuel Fee for Rides, Food Delivery Amid Soaring US Fuel Prices

Uber announced on Friday that it will begin charging riders and food delivery patrons a surcharge to compensate for the rise in fuel prices.“To help reduce the burden, we are rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge,” the company announced.Beginning Wednesday, March 16, Uber and Uber Eats customers will be required to pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 for each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 for each Uber Eats order.All the funds will reportedly go straight to Uber drivers and delivery couriers.The announcement comes as some drivers, including many in California, where regular gas is nearly $6 a gallon, have opted to stop driving or delivering for the service. Overall, the national average gas price in the US has surged to $4.33 per gallon, beating out the previous record of $4.10 (2008).The surcharges will remain in place for at least 60 days, and the situation will be reassessed after that period, according to Uber.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

