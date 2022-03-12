https://sputniknews.com/20220312/kiev-says-israel-does-not-suggest-that-ukraine-accept-russias-proposals-1093808482.html
Kiev Says Israel Does Not Suggest That Ukraine Accept Russia's Proposals
Kiev Says Israel Does Not Suggest That Ukraine Accept Russia's Proposals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett does not suggest that Kiev should agree to any of Moscow’s settlement demands, Volodymyr Zelensky's... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-12T13:14+0000
2022-03-12T13:14+0000
2022-03-12T13:15+0000
russia
ukraine
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093666732_0:252:3111:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_87a4d1ff795ea9b789b196215d512371.jpg
Earlier this week, media reported, citing an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian official that Bennett allegedly pushed Zelensky to agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to end hostilities, which would require Kiev to make substantial concessions. The reports did not specify any other details.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093666732_6:0:2735:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ab3fdf459b1166a854b8d38d07f02f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, israel
Kiev Says Israel Does Not Suggest That Ukraine Accept Russia's Proposals
13:14 GMT 12.03.2022 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 12.03.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett does not suggest that Kiev should agree to any of Moscow’s settlement demands, Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Saturday.
"PM of Israel @naftalibennett, just as other conditional intermediary countries, does NOT offer Ukraine to agree to any demands of the Russian Federation. This is impossible for military & political reasons. On the contrary, Israel urges Russia to assess the events more adequately", he tweeted.
Earlier this week, media reported, citing an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian official that Bennett allegedly pushed Zelensky to agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to end hostilities, which would require Kiev to make substantial concessions
. The reports did not specify any other details.
On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus