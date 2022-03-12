https://sputniknews.com/20220312/kiev-says-israel-does-not-suggest-that-ukraine-accept-russias-proposals-1093808482.html

Kiev Says Israel Does Not Suggest That Ukraine Accept Russia's Proposals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett does not suggest that Kiev should agree to any of Moscow’s settlement demands, Volodymyr Zelensky's... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier this week, media reported, citing an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian official that Bennett allegedly pushed Zelensky to agree to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to end hostilities, which would require Kiev to make substantial concessions. The reports did not specify any other details.On 24 February, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

