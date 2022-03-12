https://sputniknews.com/20220312/belarusian-defence-ministry-dismisses-links-between-troop-movement-operation-in-ukraine-1093808222.html

Belarusian Defence Ministry Dismisses Links Between Troop Movement and Operation in Ukraine

According to him, Belarusian soldiers are conducting tasks on the protection of the country within their territory.Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions and condemnation over what critics describe as military support to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24 in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

