Belarusian Defence Ministry Dismisses Links Between Troop Movement and Operation in Ukraine

Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
situation in ukraine
belarus
ukraine
troop redeployment
13:02 GMT 12.03.2022
© Sputnik / Sergei Leskiec / Go to the photo bank2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill
2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
© Sputnik / Sergei Leskiec
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MINSK (Sputnik) – The movement of Belarusian forces within the territory of their own country is neither an indication of participation in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, nor preparation for it, Belarusian Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Saturday.

"For homegrown ‘military experts’ and couch analysts, I want to emphasise that the movement of troops is in no way connected with the preparation, much less the participation of Belarusian servicemen in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," the Defence Ministry quoted Gulevich as saying on Telegram.

According to him, Belarusian soldiers are conducting tasks on the protection of the country within their territory.
Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions and condemnation over what critics describe as military support to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24 in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
