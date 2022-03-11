https://sputniknews.com/20220311/un-security-council-gathers-in-new-york-at-russias-request-to-discuss-us-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093781879.html

UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine

UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland previously admitted that Ukraine hosts "biological research facilities", expressing concerns they could come under the control of Russian forces. However, Washington denied there were any studies aimed at creating biological weapons.

2022-03-11T15:58+0000

2022-03-11T15:58+0000

2022-03-11T15:58+0000

us

russia

united nations

un security council

security council

biolab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093783542_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd2dc29911bf879f3705d3d9bb61a9a3.jpg

Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council is convening at Russia's request in order to discuss the "biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine".This comes after on 7 March, the Russian Armed Forces announced that they had discovered 30 biological compounds in Ukraine, saying the facilities were possibly involved in the production of bioweapons.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine 2022-03-11T15:58+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, united nations, un security council, security council, biolab, видео