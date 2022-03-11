https://sputniknews.com/20220311/un-security-council-gathers-in-new-york-at-russias-request-to-discuss-us-biolabs-in-ukraine-1093781879.html
UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine
UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine

2022-03-11
US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland previously admitted that Ukraine hosts "biological research facilities", expressing concerns they could come under the control of Russian forces. However, Washington denied there were any studies aimed at creating biological weapons.
Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council is convening at Russia's request in order to discuss the "biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine".This comes after on 7 March, the Russian Armed Forces announced that they had discovered 30 biological compounds in Ukraine, saying the facilities were possibly involved in the production of bioweapons.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
united nations
us, russia, united nations, un security council, security council, biolab
UN Security Council Gathers in New York at Russia's Request to Discuss US Biolabs in Ukraine
US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland previously admitted that Ukraine hosts "biological research facilities", expressing concern that they could come under the control of Russian forces. However, Washington denied that there was any research aimed at creating biological weapons.
Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN Security Council is convening at Russia's request in order to discuss the "biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine".
This comes after on 7 March, the Russian Armed Forces announced that they had discovered 30 biological compounds in Ukraine
, saying the facilities were possibly involved in the production of bioweapons.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!