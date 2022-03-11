https://sputniknews.com/20220311/saudi-arabias-riyadh-refinery-attacked-by-drone-state-media-reports-1093767540.html

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Refinery Attacked by Drone, State Media Reports

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh refinery was attacked by a drone, state media reported on Friday, adding that no one was injured and oil supply components were not affected.

The attack took place on Thursday and resulted in a small fire, but without casualties or serious damage to the refinery, an Energy Ministry spokesman said, as cited by the Saudi Press Agency.According to him, Saudi Arabia condemns the attack and believes that such actions pose a threat not only to the kingdom's security, but to the security and stability of energy supply to the world. In this regard, the spokesman urged all countries and organisations to stand together and stop all groups supporting such attacks.

