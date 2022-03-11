https://sputniknews.com/20220311/prosecutor-generals-office-of-russia-to-examine-companies-leaving-countrys-market-1093768227.html
Prosecutor General's Office of Russia to Examine Companies Leaving Country's Market
According to the statement, Russian prosecutors established strict control over the compliance of businesses with labour legislation, including employment conditions, the processes for the payment of salaries and determination of its amount, as well as compliance with the obligations of contractors and the country.In addition, the prosecutor general is paying special attention to the observance of the rights of socially vulnerable groups of workers, such as persons with disabilities, pregnant women, those with minor children, and citizens of pre-retirement and retirement age.The Prosecutor General's Office will also combat abuse linked to restricting the supply of goods of a narrow product segment. Each instance of termination will be assessed to determine whether there are signs of fictitious or deliberate bankruptcy, the responsibility for which is enshrined in the Russian criminal code.
07:52 GMT 11.03.2022 (Updated: 08:01 GMT 11.03.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said on Friday that it would examine companies leaving the country's market amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine to ensure the interests of entrepreneurs and employees.
"On behalf of Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, in order to ensure the interests of bona fide entrepreneurs and employees of organisations whose heads have announced the suspension of their activities in Russia, prosecutors have increased oversight of the compliance by such companies with current legislation", a statement read.
According to the statement, Russian prosecutors established strict control over the compliance of businesses with labour legislation
, including employment conditions, the processes for the payment of salaries and determination of its amount, as well as compliance with the obligations of contractors and the country.
In addition, the prosecutor general is paying special attention to the observance of the rights of socially vulnerable groups of workers, such as persons with disabilities, pregnant women, those with minor children, and citizens of pre-retirement and retirement age.
"Igor Krasnov separately mentioned the inadmissibility of organisations that announced the suspension of activities on Russian territory to unilaterally walk away from their obligations. Prosecutors will thwart such developments", the statement read.
The Prosecutor General's Office will also combat abuse linked to restricting the supply of goods of a narrow product segment. Each instance of termination will be assessed to determine whether there are signs of fictitious or deliberate bankruptcy, the responsibility for which is enshrined in the Russian criminal code.
