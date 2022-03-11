https://sputniknews.com/20220311/prosecutor-generals-office-of-russia-to-examine-companies-leaving-countrys-market-1093768227.html

Prosecutor General's Office of Russia to Examine Companies Leaving Country's Market

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia said on Friday that it would examine companies leaving the country's market amid Russia's military... 11.03.2022, Sputnik International

According to the statement, Russian prosecutors established strict control over the compliance of businesses with labour legislation, including employment conditions, the processes for the payment of salaries and determination of its amount, as well as compliance with the obligations of contractors and the country.In addition, the prosecutor general is paying special attention to the observance of the rights of socially vulnerable groups of workers, such as persons with disabilities, pregnant women, those with minor children, and citizens of pre-retirement and retirement age.The Prosecutor General's Office will also combat abuse linked to restricting the supply of goods of a narrow product segment. Each instance of termination will be assessed to determine whether there are signs of fictitious or deliberate bankruptcy, the responsibility for which is enshrined in the Russian criminal code.

