US Clearly Has No Substitute Plan After Banning Russian Oil, May Face Recession, Investor Says

“From a domestic point of view, it is clear that the administration doesn't have a substitute plan to lean on,” Shostak said. “The alternatives will be to go to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and effectively subside these political regimes that will use every chance to negotiate their prices from a position of power.”Shostak noted that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries has worked hard to get agreement for oil at the current prices so a potential increase in output as a concession to the United States is far from certain.Shostak said the decision US President Joe Biden took on banning Russian oil imports - at the level of 672,000 barrels a day - was a difficult one amid a charged political atmosphere.Shostak continued to say that the brutal reality of the modern-day energy market lies in the fact of being deeply interdependent.Shostak said he believes the net effect of the new situation on the Russian economy will probably be very small.Shestak underscored that the European countries are most likely to keep buying Russian oil.Shestak also said uranium has been specifically excluded from the US ban as the United States has a significant uranium dependency on Russia, which provides for over 20% of its domestic demand.”The price of gasoline in the United States has broken another record in the past two days, according to data published by the American Automotive Association (AAA) on Wednesday.The average price of gasoline in the United States increased by eight cents overnight, from $4.17 to $4.25 after the US government announced a ban on Russian energy imports a day earlier.The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions have slowed but not entirely eliminated the ability of Russian exporters of oil and gas to transact deals that require world financial networks and especially US dollars.Russia provides 10% of the world's crude oil needs and 40% of Europe's gas requirements. The United States, however, buys a limited amount of Russian oil, taking 20% of the 10.5 million barrels per day exported by Russia in 2021.

