Report: Inspired by 'Call of Duty' & Liz Truss, UK Teen Heads to Fight in Ukraine

A British teenager keen on videogames has left the country after signing up to fight for Ukraine, ITV News reported, citing the boy's concerned mother.Jamie from Warrington is 19 years old. It only took him 36 hours to find himself in Poland as a volunteer to fight Russian troops in Ukraine, even though he has no military background and he cannot speak either Ukrainian or Polish.According to his mother, who remained unnamed, her son simply emailed a site to volunteer before booking a one-way ticket, using a child's passport to travel. She also said that Jamie, who is obsessed with the videogame Call of Duty, allegedly signed a two-year contract with the Ukrainian military despite his lack of the necessary experience.Jamie's family appears to have no idea where exactly the teenager is now. According to his parents, the boy done a lot of research: from reading news reports to watching YouTube videos - including addresses made by politicians.It appears that Jamie was able to leave for Poland without any vetting or health check-ups. According to the report, all it took for the teenager to get the ball rolling was a single e-mail that said: "Hello, I am here to sign up to help ukrain fight off Russia I was told to email you to get more information about it [sic]".The geo-tracking that the family used to locate Jamie said he was last detected somewhere on the border with the western Ukrainian city of Lvov. Once he crossed into Ukraine, his location became unavailable. Jamie showed up online 24 hours later, confirming to his family that he ha "signed the contract" and "received the gear". When asked how long he would stay in Ukraine, he responded "until marshal law is over [sic]".The armed conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing since 24 February, when Russia launched a military operation there with the aim to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the country and to protect the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics from the "genocide" that Kiev, according to the Kremlin, was waging against them. The military operation has been decried by Western countries, with the EU and the US, along with other nations, imposing harsh sanctions on Russia.UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she would support anyone who wanted to fight in Ukraine, arguing that "the people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe". Her statement, however, is in stark contrast with the UK government position - something that Downing Street was quick to clarify, with Boris Johnson reiterating firm advice against travelling to Ukraine. A similar sentiment was voiced by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who urged UK citizens not to participate in the conflict as he did not “want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians” dying.Lets stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

