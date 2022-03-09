https://sputniknews.com/20220309/white-house-spokeswoman-jen-psaki-briefs-media-1093721740.html
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media
The Press Secretary's briefing comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden announcing a ban on imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from Russia. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-09T18:15+0000
2022-03-09T18:15+0000
2022-03-09T18:15+0000
jen psaki
us
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093726205_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3bc92e7673919aeecf1f3bb4f745f8.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where the White House's Press Secretary Jen Psaki is giving a press briefing.Psaki is addressing Washington's press lobby the day after President Biden announced a ban on oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal from Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine.According to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the operation, which is nearing its second week, is designed to protect the civilian population in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. The West has reacted to Russia's operation with unprecedented sanctions and has pledged to provide all kinds of assistance to Kiev while hostilities persist. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093726205_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_be11396f53f906d0792242ef20209245.jpg
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media
2022-03-09T18:15+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jen psaki, us, ukraine, russia, видео
White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media
Subscribe
The Press Secretary's briefing comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden announcing a ban on imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from Russia.
Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where the White House's Press Secretary Jen Psaki is giving a press briefing.
Psaki is addressing Washington's press lobby the day after President Biden announced a ban on oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal from Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine.
According to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the operation, which is nearing its second week, is designed to protect the civilian population in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. The West has reacted to Russia's operation with unprecedented sanctions and has pledged to provide all kinds of assistance to Kiev while hostilities persist.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.