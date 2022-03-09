https://sputniknews.com/20220309/white-house-spokeswoman-jen-psaki-briefs-media-1093721740.html

White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media

White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media

The Press Secretary's briefing comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden announcing a ban on imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from Russia. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-09T18:15+0000

2022-03-09T18:15+0000

2022-03-09T18:15+0000

jen psaki

us

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/09/1093726205_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7c3bc92e7673919aeecf1f3bb4f745f8.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Washington DC where the White House's Press Secretary Jen Psaki is giving a press briefing.Psaki is addressing Washington's press lobby the day after President Biden announced a ban on oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal from Russia because of its special military operation in Ukraine.According to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, the operation, which is nearing its second week, is designed to protect the civilian population in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. The West has reacted to Russia's operation with unprecedented sanctions and has pledged to provide all kinds of assistance to Kiev while hostilities persist. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki Briefs Media 2022-03-09T18:15+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jen psaki, us, ukraine, russia, видео