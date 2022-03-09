https://sputniknews.com/20220309/us-to-ban-russian-energy-imports-iran-and-russia-push-for-sanctions-exemptions-1093701426.html

US to Ban Russian Energy Imports; Iran and Russia Push for Sanctions Exemptions

Joe Biden is set to announce a US ban on the import of Russian energy products, potentially pushing fuel prices even higher. 09.03.2022, Sputnik International

Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss a US ban on Russian energy products. Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Ray McGovern has chronicled the 2014 coup in Ukraine. He reviews the infamous conversation between Victoria Nuland and Jeffery Pyatt in which they plotted the most blatant coup in modern history. The story is particularly noteworthy now, in that many see this as the symbolic first shot in the current conflict.George Koo, journalist, social activist and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China's position on the Ukraine conflict. The Chinese foreign minister has stepped up to debunk the US empire's talking points regarding the Ukraine crisis. Also, the so-called "liberal order" may be committing economic and political suicide in their quest to rule the world.Margaret Flowers, pediatrician and health reform activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is taking heat for his move to block the extension of free school lunch waivers for needy children. Also, President Biden is facing mounting calls to continue the pause on student loan payments.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran is arguing that a return to the JCPOA should not affect their right to do business with any nations that they choose. Also, Europe is welcoming European refugees while they reject refugees from nations that they destabilized with military and economic attacks.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss anti-Russia hysteria. Scott compares the hysterical reactions to the Ukraine conflict to the madness and attacks that he experienced during the run-up to the 2003 illegal invasion of Iraq.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss NATO expansion. We discuss the rhetoric around the Ukraine military conflict and why calling it "unprovoked" ignores the US empire's part in instigating the conflict.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Chris Hedges' latest article on the Ukraine war, entitled "Worthy and Unworthy Victims." Also, we discuss the blatant racism exhibited by European media and governments during the Ukraine conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

