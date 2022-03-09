International
Indian State Lawmaker Blames Social Media for Increase in Rape of Underage Girls
The Minister of Law in India's Rajasthan state has stated that the easy availability of sexually explicit content on social media is one of the primary reasons for rising sexual offences among children, according to Indian media reports.The minister said of a total of 5,793 reported minor rape cases, only 129 have led to convictions.Dhariwal was replying to a question on increasing rape incidents among underage girls in the state.Dhariwal said his government is thinking about increasing the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) courts as the cases are increasing.At present, the state has 50 POSCO courts handling all the sexual matters related to minors.
Indian State Lawmaker Blames Social Media for Increase in Rape of Underage Girls

11:32 GMT 09.03.2022
© AP Photo / Bikas DasA university student shouts slogan during a protest rally against recent gang rape of a girl in New Delhi, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022
A total of the 5,793 rape cases involving underage girls from 1 January 2019 to 31 January, 2022 were reported in the Indian state of Rajasthan, where 398 accused were sentenced in a total of 129 cases.
The Minister of Law in India's Rajasthan state has stated that the easy availability of sexually explicit content on social media is one of the primary reasons for rising sexual offences among children, according to Indian media reports.

“This content (obscene) is being served in an unrestricted manner which promotes such incidents (rape cases). This is a very serious matter,” Minister Shanti Dhariwal told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The minister said of a total of 5,793 reported minor rape cases, only 129 have led to convictions.
Dhariwal was replying to a question on increasing rape incidents among underage girls in the state.
Dhariwal said his government is thinking about increasing the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) courts as the cases are increasing.
At present, the state has 50 POSCO courts handling all the sexual matters related to minors.
