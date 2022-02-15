https://sputniknews.com/20220215/87-year-old-bedridden-woman-raped-inside-her-delhi-home-sweeper-arrested-1093048885.html
87-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Raped Inside Her Delhi Home, Sweeper Arrested
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases each day in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cleaner in connection with the assault and rape of an 87-year-old bedridden woman in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area during the weekend. He is from a neighbouring region.“The case of the rape of an elderly woman in Tilak Nagar has been resolved. The accused was arrested within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered. The accused is a resident of a nearby area and does sanitation work,” Delhi Police stated on Twitter in Hindi. Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the woman’s 65-year-old daughter had gone out to meet a friend. The man attacked the bedridden women, raped her and fled with her mobile phone, reported Indian media.Members of the woman’s family alleged that police delayed action and did not register the complaint at first, a charge which Delhi Police officials denied.
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases each day in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases during the year.
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cleaner in connection with the assault and rape of an 87-year-old bedridden woman in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar
area during the weekend.
He is from a neighbouring region.
“The case of the rape of an elderly woman in Tilak Nagar has been resolved. The accused was arrested within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered. The accused is a resident of a nearby area and does sanitation work
,” Delhi Police stated on Twitter in Hindi.
Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the woman’s 65-year-old daughter had gone out to meet a friend. The man attacked the bedridden women, raped her and fled with her mobile phone, reported Indian media.
Members of the woman’s family alleged that police delayed action
and did not register the complaint at first, a charge which Delhi Police officials denied.