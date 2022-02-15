International
https://sputniknews.com/20220215/87-year-old-bedridden-woman-raped-inside-her-delhi-home-sweeper-arrested-1093048885.html
87-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Raped Inside Her Delhi Home, Sweeper Arrested
87-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Raped Inside Her Delhi Home, Sweeper Arrested
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases each day in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T12:41+0000
2022-02-15T12:41+0000
india
india
rape
rape
rape
delhi
new delhi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093052214_0:64:980:615_1920x0_80_0_0_6ec92823e2e6f9221f2d1b7045b1ecdb.jpg
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cleaner in connection with the assault and rape of an 87-year-old bedridden woman in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area during the weekend. He is from a neighbouring region.“The case of the rape of an elderly woman in Tilak Nagar has been resolved. The accused was arrested within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered. The accused is a resident of a nearby area and does sanitation work,” Delhi Police stated on Twitter in Hindi. Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the woman’s 65-year-old daughter had gone out to meet a friend. The man attacked the bedridden women, raped her and fled with her mobile phone, reported Indian media.Members of the woman’s family alleged that police delayed action and did not register the complaint at first, a charge which Delhi Police officials denied.
india
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093052214_56:0:924:651_1920x0_80_0_0_4f50987a85d230b7ecb17330cedff9d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, rape, rape, rape, delhi, new delhi

87-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Raped Inside Her Delhi Home, Sweeper Arrested

12:41 GMT 15.02.2022
CC0 / / Old woman’s hand
Old woman’s hand - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2022
CC0 / /
SubscribeGoogle news
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
According to the National Crime Records Bureau report released last year, India recorded an average of 77 rape cases each day in 2020 – a total of 28,046 cases during the year.
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old cleaner in connection with the assault and rape of an 87-year-old bedridden woman in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area during the weekend.
He is from a neighbouring region.
“The case of the rape of an elderly woman in Tilak Nagar has been resolved. The accused was arrested within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered. The accused is a resident of a nearby area and does sanitation work,” Delhi Police stated on Twitter in Hindi.
Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the woman’s 65-year-old daughter had gone out to meet a friend. The man attacked the bedridden women, raped her and fled with her mobile phone, reported Indian media.
Members of the woman’s family alleged that police delayed action and did not register the complaint at first, a charge which Delhi Police officials denied.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала