'Those Who Oppose Hijab, Will be Cut Into Pieces' - Indian Politician Held For His Remarks

'Those Who Oppose Hijab, Will be Cut Into Pieces' - Indian Politician Held For His Remarks

India has witnessed violent protests in different parts of Karnataka state over a controversy about the hijab after a few Muslim girls were barred from... 08.03.2022

2022-03-08

2022-03-08T13:27+0000

2022-03-08T13:27+0000

Congress politician Mukarram Khan was arrested on Tuesday, days after police in the Hyderabad region of India's Karnataka state registered complaints against him. Police said he would be soon produced before the local court.The southern Indian state of Karnataka has seen an increase in protests since a group of Muslim girls were prevented from entering their classroom in the state's Udupi District in January while wearing the hijab.In February, protests broke out across the state after more Muslim schoolgirls started wearing the hijab and were consequently forbidden to enter their classrooms. Other educational institutions in the state also banned the hijab on campus.The issue has been brought up in Karnataka's High Court, which has yet to make any ruling on the subject after a few hearings.Meanwhile, many Indian politicians have attracted widespread attention by joining the fray. In February, BJP parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur warned Muslim women not to wear the hijab in public, saying "it wouldn't be tolerated".Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief Omar Abdullah recently alleged that hatred for Muslims has been "normalised" in the country, which "no longer celebrates its diversity".On 13 February, Congress lawmaker BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, made the bizarre claim that women get raped in the country for not covering their face or wearing the hijab.

