https://sputniknews.com/20220214/india-has-worst-rape-record-because-women-dont-wear-the-hijab-claims-karnataka-congress-lawmaker-1093014978.html

India Has Worst Rape Record Because Women Don't Wear The Hijab, Claims Karnataka Congress Lawmaker

India Has Worst Rape Record Because Women Don't Wear The Hijab, Claims Karnataka Congress Lawmaker

India is at present witnessing violent protests all through the state of Karnataka over a hijab controversy after a few Muslim girls were barred from entering... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T09:41+0000

2022-02-14T09:41+0000

2022-02-14T12:12+0000

india

india

karnataka state

karnataka

hijab

muslims

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093016844_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf04b2f7c11c028e6017dcf1798ff12d.jpg

A Congress lawmaker in India's Karnataka state has made the bizarre claim that women get raped in the country because they don't cover their faces or wear Hijab."Hijab means 'parda' (veil) in Arabic. It is for hiding the beauty of girls when they come of age. Today, the rape-rate is the highest in our country. Why do you think this is? The reason is that women don't wear the hijab," said B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan as cited by the Asian News International new agency on Sunday.He added that those who didn't want to be raped would wear the hijab, adding, however, that it is not compulsory to wear it.Soon after his statement was made public, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politicians took to Twitter and slammed Zameer Ahmed for his remarks. They also tagged Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who stated a week ago that women have the right to decide what she wants to wear.Not just politicians, but netizens also fume over Congress lawmaker comments.The southern Indian state of Karnataka is witnessing protests after some Muslim girls were banned from entering their classroom for wearing Muslim headscarfs or the hijab in Udupi District. The protest has now spread to various cities across the country.However, the girls have refused to comply with the prohibition, saying that if they are forced to remove their hijab, it would be a violation of their religious freedom.The issue has attracted public attention across the state, with many colleges banning the hijab in classrooms.Now, the matter is being heard by the Karnataka High Court.Earlier on 9 February, Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker M.Panchaksarya Renukacharya said rape cases were on the rise as some dresses worn by women provoked men.

india

karnataka state

karnataka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, karnataka state, karnataka, hijab, muslims