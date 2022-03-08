Rapper Makes Online Move on Kim Kardashian as She Becomes Single Woman

International
American rapper Kodak Black has recently expressed his apparent interest in reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who recently ended her marriage with rap star Kanye West.Kodak revealed his intentions in an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself wrapped in a caution tape, "mimicking a recent Balenciaga ensemble worn by Kardashian," as Page Six put it."You Need A Real Ni**a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain't Even Gone Play," he wrote in the caption, tagging Kim. "Real Gangsta."As the media outlet points out, Kodak previously reached out to Kim on social media back in 2018.However, Kim is currently seeing comedian Pete Davidson...
viral

19:03 GMT 08.03.2022 (Updated: 19:53 GMT 08.03.2022)
Andrei Dergalin
Sharing a picture of himself wrapped in caution tape on Instagram, Kodak Black suggested that Kim needs “a real ni**a."
American rapper Kodak Black has recently expressed his apparent interest in reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, who recently ended her marriage with rap star Kanye West.
Kodak revealed his intentions in an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself wrapped in a caution tape, “mimicking a recent Balenciaga ensemble worn by Kardashian,” as Page Six put it.
“You Need A Real Ni**a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play,” he wrote in the caption, tagging Kim. “Real Gangsta."
As the media outlet points out, Kodak previously reached out to Kim on social media back in 2018.
However, Kim is currently seeing comedian Pete Davidson...
