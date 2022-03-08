https://sputniknews.com/20220308/mexican-football-liga-mx-suspended-after-mass-fights-among-fans-1093674545.html
Mexican Football Liga MX Suspended After Mass Fights Among Fans
On 5 March, during Liga MX game between Queretaro and Atlas in Mexico, a huge brawl among fans started that left 26 people injured; as a result, the match was disrupted.
Mexico's main football league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday amid violence that broke out at La Corregidora stadium in the Mexican city of Queretaro.
"We regret and condemn these events, which run contrary to the spirit of our football," the Mexican Football Federation said, as quoted by the StarTribune.
The suspension affected three matches scheduled for Sunday. In turn, the international governing body for association football FIFA condemned the incident.
"FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf (the North American soccer federation) in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences," FIFA said.
The match between Queretaro and Atlas on 5 March was suspended in the 62nd minute with the score 0:1 due to the unrest involving fans. According to reports, multiple fights broke out in the stands, after which the security service, which consisted mainly of women, opened the gates on the field to evacuate spectators.
Several minutes later, the fights moved to the field, where fans armed with chairs and metal bars continued fighting. According to reports, some fans destroyed a team bench and one of them could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one of the goals.
Most of the players immediately went to the locker rooms, and some Queretaro players tried to calm the fans.