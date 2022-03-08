https://sputniknews.com/20220308/mexican-football-liga-mx-suspended-after-mass-fights-among-fans-1093674545.html

Mexican Football Liga MX Suspended After Mass Fights Among Fans

Mexican Football Liga MX Suspended After Mass Fights Among Fans

On 5 March, during Liga MX game between Queretaro and Atlas in Mexico, a huge brawl among fans started that left 26 people injured; as a result, the match was... 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-08T05:48+0000

2022-03-08T05:48+0000

2022-03-08T05:48+0000

sport

football

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/08/1093675591_0:183:2993:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_9c3772f20e60aae8f1eeb4c228176157.jpg

Mexico's main football league suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday amid violence that broke out at La Corregidora stadium in the Mexican city of Queretaro. The suspension affected three matches scheduled for Sunday. In turn, the international governing body for association football FIFA condemned the incident. The match between Queretaro and Atlas on 5 March was suspended in the 62nd minute with the score 0:1 due to the unrest involving fans. According to reports, multiple fights broke out in the stands, after which the security service, which consisted mainly of women, opened the gates on the field to evacuate spectators. Several minutes later, the fights moved to the field, where fans armed with chairs and metal bars continued fighting. According to reports, some fans destroyed a team bench and one of them could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one of the goals. Most of the players immediately went to the locker rooms, and some Queretaro players tried to calm the fans.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, football, mexico