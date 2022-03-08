https://sputniknews.com/20220308/dutch-internet-providers-reportedly-block-sputnik-news-rt-websites-1093681850.html

Dutch Internet Providers Reportedly Block Sputnik News, RT Websites

On 2 March, the EU banned the operation of Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT TV channel. 08.03.2022, Sputnik International

Dutch internet providers have blocked the websites of Sputnik and RT as part of EU sanctions earlier imposed on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, the NOS broadcaster reported.The websites of Sputnik and RT are among the six Russian media outlets blocked by the Netherlands, the agency added.Three providers - VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile and KPN - have enacted the blocking starting 8 March.The move comes shortly after the EU announced on 2 March that it was banning the work of Sputnik news websites and the broadcasting of the RT TV channel in the bloc. Prior to that, Instagram and Meta restricted access to Sputnik and RT across the EU. Also, Google said it blocked YouTube channels related to RT and Sputnik.All these measures have been taken in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which was started by President Putin on 24 February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for help amid intensified shelling by Ukrainian forces. According to Putin, the operation is aimed at protecting the people of Donbass and carrying out the complete demilitarisation and "denazification" of Ukraine. Russia's operation in Ukraine has provoked a backlash from the West, with many countries imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russian banks, companies and individuals. *If you live in an area where Sputnik services have been banned due to sanctions, please visit our channels on Telegram:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus Global news — https://t.me/sputniknewsint Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

