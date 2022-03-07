LIVE UPDATES: US Destroyers Enter Baltic Sea After Third Round of Talks Between Moscow & Kiev End

Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine after Donbas authorities requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. On Monday, the third round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Belarus ended, though Moscow's expectations of negotiations were not met.
The fourth round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in "the very near future," the Russian delegation said, expressing the hope that the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine through humanitarian corridors will resume in the near future and will be successful.
Meanwhile, the US and its European allies have been exploring the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, as they have continued pumping up Kiev with money and weapons to fight Russian servicemen.
Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Tracking 2 US Navy Destroyers - Defense Ministry
"The forces and means of the Baltic Fleet have begun monitoring the actions of the US Navy destroyers with guided missiles, Donald Cook and Forrest Sherman, which entered the waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.