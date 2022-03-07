International
LIVE UPDATES: US Destroyers Enter Baltic Sea After Third Round of Talks Between Moscow & Kiev End
Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine after Donbas authorities requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. On Monday, the third round of... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-07T20:58+0000
2022-03-07T21:08+0000
In this photo taken Sunday, June 5, 2016 security personnel of the US Navy guard USS Carter Hall keep watch during the multinational Baltops naval exercise on the Baltic Sea

LIVE UPDATES: US Destroyers Enter Baltic Sea After Third Round of Talks Between Moscow & Kiev End

20:58 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 21:08 GMT 07.03.2022)
Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine after Donbas authorities requested to defend them from Kiev aggression. On Monday, the third round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Belarus ended, though Moscow's expectations of negotiations were not met.
The fourth round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will take place in "the very near future," the Russian delegation said, expressing the hope that the evacuation of civilians in Ukraine through humanitarian corridors will resume in the near future and will be successful.
Meanwhile, the US and its European allies have been exploring the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, as they have continued pumping up Kiev with money and weapons to fight Russian servicemen.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more and subscribe to our Telegram channel: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
21:23 GMT 07.03.2022
BREAKING: Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military, Russian President Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Putin Says Tasks in Ukraine Solved Only by Professional Military
21:11 GMT
21:12 GMT 07.03.2022
Dow Jones Falls by 800 Points on Monday as US Mulls Whether to Ban Russian Oil Imports or Not
A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
US Stocks Fall by 797 Points as Anti-Russia Sanctions Push Petrol Above $130 per Barrel
21:00 GMT
21:08 GMT 07.03.2022
Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Tracking 2 US Navy Destroyers - Defense Ministry

"The forces and means of the Baltic Fleet have begun monitoring the actions of the US Navy destroyers with guided missiles, Donald Cook and Forrest Sherman, which entered the waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

