Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt to Make Hollywood Debut With Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’

The 28-year-old Bollywood star kid Alia Bhatt, daughter of noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, is known for hit Hindi movies including...

Hollywood is calling actress Alia Bhatt who is set to join the cast of Netflix's spy thriller "Heart of Stone," as she gears up to make her global debut alongside actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. After making her mark in the Indian film industry over the last decade, Alia is ready to make the leap to Hollywood. The spy thriller movie revolves around the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset.Alia took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news report about her debut, which went viral and garnered a lot of reactions from Bollywood's bigwigs.While actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Mini Meryl’s at it again...", actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soni Razdan posted congratulatory messages. Helmed by Tom Harper, "Heart of Stone's" script is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The actress has been making headlines about her recently released movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi."Other films that are in the pipeline include Pan-India production "RRR" led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, superhero trilogy "Brahmastra" starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, "Darlings," and "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

