Alia Bhatt's New Ad Stirs Uproar for Painting Hindu Ritual 'Kanyadaan' as 'Regressive'

LIVE VIDEO: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forcing Evacuations

‘Kanyadaan’ is a Hindu wedding ritual that signifies the official approval of the bride’s father, as he gives his daughter away to the groom, requesting that... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
Actress Alia Bhatt's controversial new bridal wear ad for clothing brand ‘Manyavar’ has sparked a social media uproar for allegedly targeting Hindu marriage customs and traditions and portraying the Kanyadaan ritual in a way seen as “patriarchal”, “regressive” and “hinduphobic”.The commercial featuring Alia Bhatt gives puts a spin on Kanyadaan that signifies parents giving away their daughter in marriage to the groom and his family.As an alternate of Kanyadaan, the advertisement suggests the idea of ‘Kanyamaan’, signifying the concept of "respecting brides rather than ‘giving them away’”.Manyavar claimed that the ad aims to promote a progressive way of thinking, which some netizens are lauding for sending a bold message about female empowerment and challenging conventional beliefs. However, others are outraged, and claim that it misrepresents Kanyadaan. They allege that Hindu rituals and traditions have been often targeted by selective brands while the "oppressive" customs of other faiths are given a free pass.
10:40 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 20.09.2021)
‘Kanyadaan’ is a Hindu wedding ritual that signifies the official approval of the bride’s father, as he gives his daughter away to the groom, requesting that he accept her as his equal partner.
Actress Alia Bhatt's controversial new bridal wear ad for clothing brand ‘Manyavar’ has sparked a social media uproar for allegedly targeting Hindu marriage customs and traditions and portraying the Kanyadaan ritual in a way seen as “patriarchal”, “regressive” and “hinduphobic”.
The commercial featuring Alia Bhatt gives puts a spin on Kanyadaan that signifies parents giving away their daughter in marriage to the groom and his family.
As an alternate of Kanyadaan, the advertisement suggests the idea of ‘Kanyamaan’, signifying the concept of "respecting brides rather than ‘giving them away’”.
Manyavar claimed that the ad aims to promote a progressive way of thinking, which some netizens are lauding for sending a bold message about female empowerment and challenging conventional beliefs.
However, others are outraged, and claim that it misrepresents Kanyadaan. They allege that Hindu rituals and traditions have been often targeted by selective brands while the "oppressive" customs of other faiths are given a free pass.
