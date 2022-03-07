International
Truck Rams Gates of Russian Embassy in Dublin
Earlier, the representative office of the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) in Paris was attacked. 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
europe
ireland
A truck rammed the gates of the Russian Embassy in Dublin, Ireland, embassy said."The man was detained after a large truck crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin," the RTE reports.The incident happened around 1.30 pm on Monday.Eyewitness posted an alleged photo of the incident on Twitter.No one was hurt, according to the RTE.The police are investigating the incident. According to reports, roads near the embassy are closed.
europe, ireland

14:57 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 16:26 GMT 07.03.2022)
© PAUL FAITHGarda - Irish Police - conduct a traffic checkpoint on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland
