Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Radicals Cracking Down on People Without Ukrainian Passports – Russian Humanitarian HQ
Ukrainian Radicals Cracking Down on People Without Ukrainian Passports – Russian Humanitarian HQ
All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ said. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
radicals
passports
Ukrainian radicals are perpetrating veritable "ethnic cleansings" against people in the country who do not have Ukrainian passports, said the Russian interagency headquarters on humanitarian response in Ukraine.All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ added.Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively), and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
Ukrainian Radicals Cracking Down on People Without Ukrainian Passports – Russian Humanitarian HQ

18:12 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 06.03.2022)
Refugees who fled from the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces near Mariupol, at a temporary shelter in are controlled by Donetsk People's Republic forces.
Andrei Dergalin
All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ said.
Ukrainian radicals are perpetrating veritable "ethnic cleansings" against people in the country who do not have Ukrainian passports, said the Russian interagency headquarters on humanitarian response in Ukraine.
"Radicals are conducting ethnic cleansings, they barge into homes and apartments of civilians, and conduct ID checks in the streets," the headquarters said.
All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ added.
Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively), and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
