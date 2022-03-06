Ukrainian Radicals Cracking Down on People Without Ukrainian Passports – Russian Humanitarian HQ

https://sputniknews.com/20220306/ukrainian-radicals-crack-down-on-people-without-ukrainian-passports---russian-humanitarian-hq-1093640694.html
18:12 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 06.03.2022)
All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ said.
Ukrainian radicals are perpetrating veritable "ethnic cleansings" against people in the country who do not have Ukrainian passports, said the Russian interagency headquarters on humanitarian response in Ukraine.
"Radicals are conducting ethnic cleansings, they barge into homes and apartments of civilians, and conduct ID checks in the streets," the headquarters said.
All those who do not have Ukrainian passports and are apprehended during such checks are being taken to an undisclosed location, the HQ added.
Last month, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively), and launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian government stated that the goal of this operation is to neutralise Ukraine's military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.