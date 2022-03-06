International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
US Ready to Back Poland's Decision to Provide Ukraine With Fighter Jets – Blinken
US Ready to Back Poland’s Decision to Provide Ukraine With Fighter Jets – Blinken
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Washington is ready to continue to provide Kiev with military aid, and is considering assistance to Poland if it decides to hand over... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
US Ready to Back Poland’s Decision to Provide Ukraine With Fighter Jets – Blinken

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Washington is ready to continue to provide Kiev with military aid, and is considering assistance to Poland if it decides to hand over warplanes to Ukraine under a swap deal, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
“We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine, and looking at how we might be able to backfill it should Poland decide to supply those planes,” he told a briefing in Chisinau.
Blinken added that he cannot speak on the timeline of this question.
Earlier in the day, media reported that the United States was looking into a deal under which Poland could supply Ukraine with Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets in return for US-made F-16s.
On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
