US Supreme Court Says FBI Can Invoke ‘State Secrets’ to Evade Scrutiny of Post-9/11 Mosque Spying

The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US domestic intelligence service and principal federal law enforcement... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T20:42+0000

2022-03-04T20:42+0000

2022-03-04T20:41+0000

fbi

surveillance

mosques

us

9/11

u.s. supreme court

state secrets privilege

The “state secret” is why the FBI chose several mosques in Orange County, California, a densely populated suburban area southeast of Los Angeles, in the months and years after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.That surveillance was authorized by a purpose-made court established by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The secretive courts are supposedly intended to safeguard the constitutional protections of Americans against undue surveillance, but operate almost with impunity. Ironically, they were created in the aftermath of several embarrassing revelations in the 1970s about overreaches by the extensive US surveillance apparatus.Three community members then brought a lawsuit against the FBI alleging the operation was “dragnet surveillance” unfairly targeting the American Muslim community. A federal judge in 2012 used the state secrets privilege, a principle established by the high court in 1953 to block the release of information damaging to national security - although the establishing incident was ironically revealed to have been a lie. In 2019, an appeals court reversed the 2012 decision, directing the court to review the evidence, including so-called state secrets. However, the decision was then appealed by the Trump administration, with the Supreme Court hearing their arguments in November.“The absence of any statutory reference to the state secrets privilege is strong evidence that the availability of the privilege was not altered in any way,” he said. “Regardless of whether the state secrets privilege is rooted only in the common law (as respondents argue) or also in the Constitution (as the Government argues), the privilege should not be held to have been abrogated or limited unless Congress has at least used clear statutory language.”Alito, however, called their ruling “narrow” and bounced the case back down to a California court to establish a proper interpretation of the statute.

