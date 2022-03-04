https://sputniknews.com/20220304/us-supreme-court-reinstates-death-sentence-for-boston-marathon-bomber-tsarnaev-1093591952.html

US Supreme Court Reinstates Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev carried out a bomb attack on participants and spectators of the 2013 Boston Marathon. He did it alongside his older brother Tamerlan. 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber, who was found guilty of carrying out an attack that claimed three lives and wounded 260 people in 2013.The justices voted 6 to 3 to side with the federal government that asked to reinstate Tsarnaev's death penalty in October. In 2020, the Court of Appeals ruled to uphold his conviction but overturned the death sentence.Tsarnaev attempted to avoid execution by arguing that it was his brother Tamerlan who masterminded the bombing and pressured Dzhokhar to participate using his domineering nature, evidence of which he unsuccessfully tried to have included at trial.Tamerlan was killed by police while on the run on 19 April 2013, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May of 2015.

