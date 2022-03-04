https://sputniknews.com/20220304/us-states-sue-biden-for-info-related-to-nsba-letter-calling-parents-terrorists-1093596189.html

US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents ‘Terrorists’

US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents ‘Terrorists’

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A group of US state attorneys general are launching a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T18:18+0000

2022-03-04T18:18+0000

2022-03-04T18:18+0000

us

joe biden

school

domestic terrorism

freedom of information act

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg

The lawsuit lists the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah as plaintiffs in the case, and several parts of the Biden administration, including the Department of Education and Biden himself, as defendants.An October 2021 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed concern about purported threats to school staff by parents who disagreed with aspects of educational policy and curriculum.Garland testified to Congress that the memorandum was based on a rescinded letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA) to Biden in which they called on the president to invoke the PATRIOT Act due to threats against school officials that they said "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," according to court filings.The Freedom of Information Act requests made by the plaintiffs seek records from the NSBA and federal officials related to the letter or other discussions between the US government and NSBA.

https://sputniknews.com/20211112/nsba-allegedly-engaged-with-white-house-before-penning-letter-branding-parents-domestic-terrorists-1090680217.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, school, domestic terrorism, freedom of information act