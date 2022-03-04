https://sputniknews.com/20220304/us-states-sue-biden-for-info-related-to-nsba-letter-calling-parents-terrorists-1093596189.html
US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents ‘Terrorists’
US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents ‘Terrorists’
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A group of US state attorneys general are launching a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T18:18+0000
2022-03-04T18:18+0000
2022-03-04T18:18+0000
us
joe biden
school
domestic terrorism
freedom of information act
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg
The lawsuit lists the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah as plaintiffs in the case, and several parts of the Biden administration, including the Department of Education and Biden himself, as defendants.An October 2021 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed concern about purported threats to school staff by parents who disagreed with aspects of educational policy and curriculum.Garland testified to Congress that the memorandum was based on a rescinded letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA) to Biden in which they called on the president to invoke the PATRIOT Act due to threats against school officials that they said "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," according to court filings.The Freedom of Information Act requests made by the plaintiffs seek records from the NSBA and federal officials related to the letter or other discussions between the US government and NSBA.
https://sputniknews.com/20211112/nsba-allegedly-engaged-with-white-house-before-penning-letter-branding-parents-domestic-terrorists-1090680217.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_caf6a11ccdc71b71967d5fc7c21c3b64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, school, domestic terrorism, freedom of information act
US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents ‘Terrorists’
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A group of US state attorneys general are launching a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Biden administration to force the release of documents related to the NSBA letter to Biden in which the actions of parents opposed to certain policies were referred to as "domestic terrorism".
The lawsuit lists the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah as plaintiffs in the case, and several parts of the Biden administration, including the Department of Education and Biden himself, as defendants.
An October 2021 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland expressed concern about purported threats to school staff by parents who disagreed with aspects of educational policy and curriculum.
Garland testified to Congress that the memorandum was based on a rescinded letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA) to Biden in which they called on the president to invoke the PATRIOT Act due to threats against school officials that they said "could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," according to court filings.
"There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Friday in a press release.
12 November 2021, 10:49 GMT
The Freedom of Information Act requests made by the plaintiffs seek records from the NSBA and federal officials related to the letter or other discussions between the US government and NSBA.