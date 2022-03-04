International
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin
Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged to an all-time low over the Kremlin's decision to start a special operation in Ukraine, which President... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Embassy in the United States has demanded an official explanation from the White House over a statement made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called on government officials to kill Russian president Vladimir Putin.
ukraine
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin

06:39 GMT 04.03.2022
Being updated
Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged to an all-time low over the Kremlin's decision to start a special operation in Ukraine, which President Putin said is meant to "de-Nazify and demilitarise" Kiev, as well as protect the residents of two breakaway regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
