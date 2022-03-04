https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-embassy-demands-that-us-explain-and-condemn-senator-grahams-statement-on-president-putin-1093574315.html
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin
Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged to an all-time low over the Kremlin's decision to start a special operation in Ukraine, which President... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-04T06:39+0000
2022-03-04T06:39+0000
2022-03-04T06:47+0000
world
russia
united states
lindsey graham
ukraine
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Russian Embassy in the United States has demanded an official explanation from the White House over a statement made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called on government officials to kill Russian president Vladimir Putin.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, russia, united states, lindsey graham, ukraine, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky
Russian Embassy Demands Explanation From US as Senator Graham Urges to 'Take Out' President Putin
06:39 GMT 04.03.2022 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 04.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged to an all-time low over the Kremlin's decision to start a special operation in Ukraine, which President Putin said is meant to "de-Nazify and demilitarise" Kiev, as well as protect the residents of two breakaway regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.
The Russian Embassy in the United States has demanded an official explanation from the White House over a statement made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called on government officials to kill Russian president Vladimir Putin.