https://sputniknews.com/20220303/russia-stops-deliveries-of-rocket-engines-to-us-roscosmos-head-says-1093546777.html

Russia Stops Deliveries of Rocket Engines to US, Roscosmos Head Says

Russia Stops Deliveries of Rocket Engines to US, Roscosmos Head Says

Earlier in the week, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin refuted claims that the Russian space agency had allegedly "lost control" of its satellites, stressing that... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-03T10:13+0000

2022-03-03T10:13+0000

2022-03-03T10:53+0000

russia

us

roscosmos

space cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093547763_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_95c8920db1032873f274c08901b4e3b4.jpg

Russia will stop deliveries of rocket engines to the United States, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin announced Thursday.Since the mid-1990s, 122 RD-180 engines for Atlas missiles have been delivered to the United States, 98 of them have been used.Rogozin additionally announced that Russia will end cooperation on experiments at the International Space Station (ISS) with Germany.According to the space agency head, Russia's space programme will face some corrections. He explained that the country will focus on creating satellites in line with the interests of both Roscosmos and the Russian Defence Ministry.He stressed the space agency will make certain that the satellites it creates will have a "dual purpose" given the "conditions that our country is in now".Roscosmos is among the many entities that have faced a wave of anti-Russian sanctions in the wake of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Earlier in the day, the space agency revealed that the last 56 Russian employees had left the space centre in French Guiana after Roscosmos suspended its cooperation with the European Union in response to the sanctions.On Wednesday, Rogozin also refuted claims of Russia's satellites and Roscosmos' control centre being "hacked", warning that any cyberattacks against the country's satellites are a "casus belli" (a reason for war). His remarks followed allegations on social media accounts that a hacker group affiliated with the Anonymous collective had "shut down" Roscosmos' control centre.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

russia, us, roscosmos, space cooperation