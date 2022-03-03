https://sputniknews.com/20220303/leningrad-region-to-provide-maximum-backing-for-exports-to-middle-east-1093549929.html

03.03.2022

Dmitry Yalov, deputy chairman of the Leningrad Region government, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity, announced the support measures at a meeting of the region's entrepreneurs and representatives of the business communities of Middle East countries. According to him, the Middle East is a feasible destination for exports from the Leningrad Region at the moment.“This is a region where our goods are already in demand, where there is economic growth and new niches are appearing. Our businesses have experience of working with these countries, including last year's business mission to the UAE, which resulted in each participant settling for cooperation with foreign partners and even the first deliveries of their products. The Export Support Centre of the Leningrad Region is ready to provide maximum support to businesses in entering this key market - from product design to obtaining foreign certificates”, the committee chairman said.The meeting “Export Opportunities to the Middle East” was attended by the trade representative of the Russian Federation in the United Arab Emirates, representatives of the UNIDO Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain, the Special Economic Zones in Egypt, and head of the Representative Office of the Russian Export Centre JSC in the UAE. All of them presented opportunities for the development of foreign economic activities in the Middle East. In particular, the United Arab Emirates is considered a major hub for accessing markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. During the discussion, the experts named five promising areas for exports from Russia, such as oil and gas equipment, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and IT solutions, the Leningrad Region administration's press service added.Leningrad Region companies were interested in the specifics of working in the markets of Saudi Arabia and Iran, what chemical products are currently in demand in the Middle East, and if they could find partners willing to work on a 100 percent advance payment basis.Last November, a three-day business mission to the United Arab Emirates brought new contracts to Leningrad Region enterprises. International meetings and business missions for entrepreneurs are organised as part of the regional project “Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export” of the “International cooperation and export” federal project, adopted by the Russian President's May Decree, the press service said.

