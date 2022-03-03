https://sputniknews.com/20220303/biden-delivers-state-of-the-union-address-oil-markets-hit-multiple-records-1093535302.html

Biden Delivers State of the Union Address; Oil Markets Hit Multiple Records

Western sanctions are starting to backfire as both oil and gas prices spike to multiple highs on unstable markets. 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the state of the union address. President Biden touted his economic accomplishments and spoke on his plans to pass critical legislative packages over the summer. Also, he spoke on the Ukraine crisis indicating that he viewed himself and America as the leaders of the world.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Western sanctions are starting to backfire as both oil and gas prices spike to multiple highs on unstable markets. Also, we discuss the future of these sanctions and whether the Western economic experts have a plan to mitigate the fallout.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss censorship. Caitlin Johnstone has a new article in which she playfully argues that "Defending Freedom and Democracy Sure Requires an Awful Lot of Censorship." She then makes the point that censorship thwarts both freedom and democracy.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Ukrainian history. Ritter talks about the history of the formation of the land that is now called Ukraine and how that history affects the conflict today. Also, he gives his thoughts on the motivation and fostering party strategy of President Putin.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss the European Union's claims to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. We discuss the reasons for the claim and the absurdity of it given the facts on the ground, and the potential consequences if they were to attempt such a thing.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Negotiations for the Iran deal may be coming to a close as some of the parties threaten to walk away.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. President Biden continues to ramp up tensions with China as he sends a group of former officials to Taiwan. Also, China makes itself available to negotiate peace in the Ukraine crisis.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis from Crimea. Regis gives us the perspective of Crimeans on the Ukrainian crisis. We compare the facts on the ground against the arguments made in Western media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

