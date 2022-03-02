https://sputniknews.com/20220302/video-netizens-speculate-about-gateway-to-hell-opening-up-in-australia-1093520656.html

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, the natural disaster came as result of days of heavy precipitation, which was described as "rain bomb". According to local media, tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes as a result of the floods. 10 individuals died and more are missing.

The "Gateway to Hell" has opened in Australia as the nation has been overwhelmed by catastrophic floods, a resident of Brisbane ruefully said in a video posted on social media. Michael Hall, a resident of Brisbane in the state of Queensland has recorded a video showing a whirlpool forming in the streets of his city.His video went viral instantly, having been viewed more than 1.3 million times in two days. The young man was also inundated with thousands of comments.Floods have swept over the states of New South Wales and Queensland after days of heavy rain and more than 15,000 homes have been flooded in the state of Queensland alone, according to Australian authorities. Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee their home because of the natural disaster and thousands others have been rescued by local emergency services.The natural disaster came with La Nina, an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon, which brings abnormal rainfall. The local bureau of meteorology expects it to ease over the coming months. However, Australia still faces danger, albeit not from floods: the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has calculated that the nation’s wildfire risk has exceeded the worst-case scenarios which were witnessed only a few years ago. The devastating conflagrations which broke out in 2019 caused the death of a billion animals in Australia.

