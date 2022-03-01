https://sputniknews.com/20220301/corporate-media-continues-to-censor-us-and-nato-role-in-ukraine-crisis-1093463318.html

Corporate Media Continues to Censor US and NATO Role in Ukraine Crisis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University and an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace to discuss the anniversary of the Shanghai Communique, which established relations between the United States and China and the One-China Policy, how the split between China and the Soviet Union contributed to the Communique and how it affected the socialist movement in the US, how the US relationship with China has changed over the last fifty years as China has stuck to its socialist development and not bowed down to US hegemony, and how China fits into the current crisis over NATO aggression in Eastern Europe and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tiandra Robinson, Communications Workers of America Campaign Assistant to discuss the victory and continuing struggle of call center workers for adequate healthcare coverage and higher wages, the partnership between the federal government and private contractor Maximus to provide assistance to people enrolling in healthcare in the Affordable Care Act marketplace, and the importance of this labor struggle in the context of increased labor activism in the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss what anti-imperialism means in the current moment and the propagandization behind blaming Russia as the aggressor in the Ukraine crisis despite NATO’s aggression, the racism in the coverage and exceptionalization of the coverage of Ukraine by the mainstream corporate media as it ignores scores of victims of US imperialism, censorship of positions that do not line up with the interests of Washington and the ruling class by social media and the mainstream corporate media’s toeing of Washington’s line, and the importance of anti-imperialists having courage in our convictions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

