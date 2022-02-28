LIVE UPDATES: Second Round of Talks Between Russia and Ukraine May Take Place on 2 March

Netflix Declines to Broadcast Russian Federal TV Channels

The US-based streaming service Netflix said it would not comply with the Russian media watchdog's requirement to air Russian federal television channels.



"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told Variety magazine.



A new 20-channels requirement adopted last July was planned to come into force on March 1. Although this obligation applies to all audiovisual services with a large audience available in Russia, Netflix is currently the only international platform included in the register.



For now, Netflix is continuing to offer its services to Russian users, keeping a close eye on the situation, Variety added. Based on the company's revenue information disclosed last August, Netflix's audience in Russia ranges from 180,000 to 500,000 paid subscribers, depending on the calculation method.

In December 2021, Russia's Roskomnadzor included Netflix in the register of audiovisual services after the number of Russian subscribers for Netflix exceeded 100,000. The Russian legislation on information requires platforms with a daily attendance of more than 100,000 Internet users to be included in the register and obliges the services to initiate free-to-air broadcasting of 20 Russian federal TV channels..