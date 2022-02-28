International
BREAKING: RT Deutsch May Face €25Mln Fine If Programmes Not Stopped Before 4 March - German Regulator
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/live-updates-turkey-warns-all-coastal-non-coastal-states-it-will-not-let-warships-though-straits-1093461274.html
LIVE UPDATES: Second Round of Talks Between Russia and Ukraine May Take Place on 2 March
LIVE UPDATES: Second Round of Talks Between Russia and Ukraine May Take Place on 2 March
The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 to ensure the freedom of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits for merchant ships, both in times of... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T19:24+0000
2022-03-01T13:18+0000
updates
straits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083356679_0:0:3323:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_7c9f424362e2eefdf4b715d9a40729ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083356679_592:0:3323:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5366252b310136325a026b4a79422e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
updates, straits, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian helicopters fly over a Russian warship  during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Second Round of Talks Between Russia and Ukraine May Take Place on 2 March

19:24 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 01.03.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 to ensure the freedom of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits for merchant ships, both in times of peace and war. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the straits.
On Thursday, Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine, following the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev aggression, which has intensified in recent weeks in violation of the Minsk accords.
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine agreed at a negotiation on Monday to hold a new round of talks on the Belarusian-Polish border in the next few days, after they "found several points on which you can forecast common position," the Russian side said.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and the troops will leave the country after the operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
14:49 GMT 01.03.2022
Russian Embassies Worldwide Facing Unprecedented Cyberattacks - Foreign Ministry
14:45 GMT 01.03.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Western Sanctions Have No Legal Grounds, Unrelated to Current Situation
14:36 GMT 01.03.2022
RT Deutsch May Face €25Mln Fine If Programmes Not Stopped Before 4 March - German Regulator
14:20 GMT 01.03.2022
Two Hospitals in Donetsk Damaged Due to Shelling From Ukrainian Forces, DPR Says
14:13 GMT 01.03.2022
'Orders' of Terrorist Acts Against Russia Revealed in Darknet – Internal Ministry
In the shadows of the Internet, ads "ordering" terrorist attacks against Russia have been revealed, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"In the course of monitoring the Internet, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the shadow segment of the Network on the Hydra site, as well as in social networks and instant messengers, revealed a number of ads calling for terrorist activities," the report says.
13:59 GMT 01.03.2022
Aftermath of Shelling in Kievsky District in Central Donetsk
13:55 GMT 01.03.2022
Adidas Suspends Partnership With Russian Football Union
Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union (RFS) with immediate effect, a company spokesperson said.
13:52 GMT 01.03.2022
Russian MoD Publishes Video of Russian Special Forces in Ukraine
13:48 GMT 01.03.2022
Ukrainian Missile Exploded in Taganrog, No Casualties, Source Says
A missile fired from Ukraine exploded in Taganrog; no one was injured, a source in the region's emergency services said.
13:40 GMT 01.03.2022
RT France Telegram Channel No Longer Accessible in the Country
RT France's Telegram channel has gone down in France, according to the RT Telegram channel.
"The RT France channel @rtfrance_officiel on Telegram has become unavailable in France. The channel has more than 50,000 subscribers," it says.
13:34 GMT 01.03.2022
Netflix Declines to Broadcast Russian Federal TV Channels
The US-based streaming service Netflix said it would not comply with the Russian media watchdog's requirement to air Russian federal television channels.

"Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service," a Netflix spokesperson told Variety magazine.

A new 20-channels requirement adopted last July was planned to come into force on March 1. Although this obligation applies to all audiovisual services with a large audience available in Russia, Netflix is currently the only international platform included in the register.

For now, Netflix is continuing to offer its services to Russian users, keeping a close eye on the situation, Variety added. Based on the company's revenue information disclosed last August, Netflix's audience in Russia ranges from 180,000 to 500,000 paid subscribers, depending on the calculation method.
In December 2021, Russia's Roskomnadzor included Netflix in the register of audiovisual services after the number of Russian subscribers for Netflix exceeded 100,000. The Russian legislation on information requires platforms with a daily attendance of more than 100,000 Internet users to be included in the register and obliges the services to initiate free-to-air broadcasting of 20 Russian federal TV channels..
13:32 GMT 01.03.2022
International Volleyball Federation Suspends All Teams, Clubs and Beach Volleyball Players of Russia and Belarus From International Competitions
The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has suspended all national teams, clubs and officials of Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions, according to the organisation's website. The ban applies to all tournaments under the auspices of the FIVB, including beach and snow volleyball.
13:28 GMT 01.03.2022
Child Injured in Kiev District of Donetsk Due to Shelling By Ukrainian Troops – Authorities
13:26 GMT 01.03.2022
Russian Watchdog Says it Sent Letters to Youtube and Tiktok Demanding Removal of Restrictions on Access to RT and Sputnik Accounts Introduced in Europe
Roskomnadzor sent letters to YouTube and TikTok demanding that it lift restrictions on access to RT and Sputnik accounts, introduced in Europe as one of the sanctions measures in connection with Russia's special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, the agency reports.
13:24 GMT 01.03.2022
We Endorse Ukraine's Call to Suspend Russia From Interpol, UK Interior Minister Patel Says
13:18 GMT 01.03.2022
72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations. Chevron formation - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Russian MoD Plans Strikes on Ukrainian Intelligence, Military Info Warfare Relay Facilities in Kiev
13:16 GMT
13:18 GMT 01.03.2022
Second Round of Moscow-Kiev Talks May Take Place on Wednesday
The second round of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the Belarusian-Polish border may be held on 2 March, Belarusian political expert Yury Voskresensky, who is close to the talks' co-organizers, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to my preliminary information, negotiations should take place tomorrow," Voskresensky said.

The expert noted that the meeting should take place near the Belarusian-Polish border, with delegations' members starting to arrive in Belarus on Tuesday evening.
13:08 GMT 01.03.2022
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Permanently Suspends Access for Russia & Belarus to Bank's Funds
12:56 GMT 01.03.2022
In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. Political adversaries in Congress are united in outrage against Facebook for privately compiling information that its Instagram photo-sharing service appeared to grievously harm some teens, especially girls, while publicly downplaying the popular platform’s negative impact. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
RT Says Instagram Blocked All of Its Accounts in 27 European Countries
12:54 GMT
12:41 GMT 01.03.2022
Zelensky Claims That All Major Cities of Ukraine Are Blocked
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала