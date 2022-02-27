https://sputniknews.com/20220227/popular-actress-seo-ye-ji-issues-apologies-ten-months-after-controversy-1093450123.html
Popular Actress Seo Ye-ji Issues Apologies Ten Months After Controversy
Popular Actress Seo Ye-ji Issues Apologies Ten Months After Controversy
A South Korean actress who stayed out of the spotlight for almost a year following a controversy over past relationships raised her voice.
Star and actress Seo Ye-ji translated an official apology letter on the 27th of February through her agency The Gold Medalist. In her apology, Seo Ye-ji said, "First of all, I am truly sorry that I am writing this letter so late. I would like to express my sincere apologies for causing concern to many people with my shortcomings. Once again, I sincerely bow my head and apologize for causing much disappointment. I will do my best to act cautiously and be a mature person.” Her agency added: "We sincerely apologise for causing a lot of concern regarding Seo Ye-ji. We will do our best to show you a different side of Seo Ye-ji from the past." Last year, Seo Ye-ji came under fire after media platform Dispatch published a scandalous report that included text messages between the actress and her then-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun. In particular, the star of such extra-popular K-dramas as “Moorim School: Saga of the Brave”, “Lawless Lawyer” and “It's Okay to Not Be Okay” demanded from her boyfriend to avoid any physical contact and romantic scenes with Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun, alongside whom he was playing in the drama “Time” as the main character at that time. Initially, Seo Ye-ji’s agency responded to the report with a statement, where they insisted that the controversy did not occur because of Seo Ye-ji's behaviour, adding that Kim Jung-hyun himself demanded to avoid the kissing scenes in her work. Kim Jung-hyun didn't comment on the issue back then, but five months after the scandal erupted he released a handwritten apology letter, without denying or confirming, however, the whole situation that sparkled scandal.The actress herself did not personally address the controversy at that time, but she silently withdrew from projects like the OCN drama “Island.” Seo Ye-ji is currently preparing to return to the small screen in the upcoming tvN drama “Eve” (literal title).
Popular Actress Seo Ye-ji Issues Apologies Ten Months After Controversy
13:24 GMT 27.02.2022 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 28.02.2022)
