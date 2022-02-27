International
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
International Judo Federation Suspends Putin as Honorary President
International Judo Federation Suspends Putin as Honorary President
situation in ukraine
vladimir putin
judo
The International Judo Federation has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador, the organisation's website says. Putin was granted the status in 2008. "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.On 24 February, Putin announced the beginning of a special operation aimed at "demilitarising and denazification of Ukraine". In a televised address to the nation, he said that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic had asked Russia for help amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. On 21 February, President Putin signed decrees recognising the republics' sovereignty.
09:28 GMT 27.02.2022
The federation's statement comes amid the continuing Russian military operation in Ukraine that was announced by President Putin on 24 February in order to protect the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The International Judo Federation has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador, the organisation's website says.
Putin was granted the status in 2008.
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.
On 24 February, Putin announced the beginning of a special operation aimed at "demilitarising and denazification of Ukraine". In a televised address to the nation, he said that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic had asked Russia for help amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. On 21 February, President Putin signed decrees recognising the republics' sovereignty.
