International Judo Federation Suspends Putin as Honorary President

The federation's statement comes amid the continuing Russian military operation in Ukraine that was announced by President Putin on 24 February in order to... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

The International Judo Federation has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador, the organisation's website says. Putin was granted the status in 2008. "In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement.On 24 February, Putin announced the beginning of a special operation aimed at "demilitarising and denazification of Ukraine". In a televised address to the nation, he said that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic had asked Russia for help amid intensified shelling by Kiev's forces. On 21 February, President Putin signed decrees recognising the republics' sovereignty.

