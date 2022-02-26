https://sputniknews.com/20220226/russia-about-to-determine-response-to-suspension-of-its-council-of-europe-membership-1093397636.html
Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership
Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership
26.02.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the organization.Describing the suspension of Russia's membershin as "politicized", she argued that it merely confirms that the Council of Europe has essentially become an "obedient tool of the Western bloc and its satellites".
Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership
