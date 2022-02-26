International
Breaking News: Lavrov Tells Turkey Russia Ready to Work With All Constructive Forces to Resolve Ukraine Crisis
Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership
Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the...
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the organization.Describing the suspension of Russia's membershin as "politicized", she argued that it merely confirms that the Council of Europe has essentially become an "obedient tool of the Western bloc and its satellites".
world, russia, council of europe, membership, suspension, response

Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership

14:23 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 26.02.2022)
Andrei Dergalin
Being updated
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the organization.
Describing the suspension of Russia's membershin as "politicized", she argued that it merely confirms that the Council of Europe has essentially become an "obedient tool of the Western bloc and its satellites".
