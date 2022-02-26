https://sputniknews.com/20220226/russia-about-to-determine-response-to-suspension-of-its-council-of-europe-membership-1093397636.html

Russia About to Determine Response to Suspension of Its Council of Europe Membership

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the decision made by the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the organization.Describing the suspension of Russia's membershin as "politicized", she argued that it merely confirms that the Council of Europe has essentially become an "obedient tool of the Western bloc and its satellites".

