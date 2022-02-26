Major Russian News Outlets Suspend EBU Membership After Russia Ditched From Eurovision Song Contest

https://sputniknews.com/20220226/major-russian-news-outlets-suspend-their-membership-in-european-broadcasting-union-1093395941.html

Major Russian news outlets have announced in a joint statement that they are suspending their membership in the European Broadcasting Union. The outlets, that include Russian broadcaster VGTRK, Channel One and Radio House Ostankino, underscored that the decision was taken in response to the country's exclusion from the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, which they regard as an inappropriate "political sacrifice" at a music forum that has always emphasized its non-political status.Earlier, the EBU, which produces the event, said Russia's inclusion could bring the competition into disrepute "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine".The 66th edition of Eurovision is set to take place in Turin, after Italian rock band Maneskin won the 2021 contest.The scrapping of Russia's act in 2022 is the last but not the first of such decisions related to Eurovision, says the statement, pointing to how the song "1944" presented by Ukrainian singer Jamala stole a last-minute victory in 2016 despite it being a "blatant political manifesto".The lyrics were widely interpreted as referring to Joseph Stalin's deportation of Crimean Tatars amid the largely tense relations between Russia and Ukraine."When strangers are coming, they come to your house, they kill you all and say, we're not guilty, not guilty," the Ukrainian performer sang at the time. It was also perceived as reference to Crimea, which became a part of Russia in a referendum held in March 2014 in which nearly 96% of Crimeans voted to rejoin the country. Kiev, however, persisted in claims that Crimea was Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia, with this stance readily echoed by the US and many Western countries. At the same time, a few years later, the organizers of the competition disqualified the Belarus act with the song “I will teach you", as it was deemed ineligible to compete by the EBU due to violation of the contest's rules against political entries.These are just two examples from a long list of similar moves, says the statement by Russian media outlets, that show how the organizers of the competition approached the interpretation of the term “politics” in a biased and selective manner, kowtowing to the will of the European Union, despite the fact that half of the members of the EBU are not even members of the afore-mentioned organization.Unfortunately, underscores the statement, the EBU has turned into a club whose members are placed in unequal conditions, and, as such, we consider it no longer possible to remain a part of it.

