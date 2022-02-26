https://sputniknews.com/20220226/indian-woman-breaks-down-after-finding-brothers-name-inscribed-at-national-war-memorial---video-1093385181.html

Indian Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Video
2022-02-26

Indian Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Video

A video of an Indian woman who broke down after spotting her brother's name inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi has gone viral on social media.The heart-wrenching clip, shared by her husband, has received more than a million likes and nearly 14 million views since being shared on Instagram.Shagun, the sister of Captain K. D. Sambyal, couldn't control her tears when she encountered a plaque in which her brother's name was written in golden letters."Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit the National War Memorial," Shagun Sambyal's husband wrote in the caption of the video.He revealed that Shagun wasn't aware of the fact that her brother's name was on the sacred walls of the memorial or that she would became emotional the moment she saw his name there. "Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew; she was surprised and emotional at the same time," he concluded.Captain K. D. Sambyal hailed from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and was a service member of the 193 Field Regiment. He died during Operation Parakram in 2002.

