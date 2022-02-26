International
BREAKING NEWS: Russian Forces Have Destroyed 821 Ukrainian Military Targets, MoD Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/indian-woman-breaks-down-after-finding-brothers-name-inscribed-at-national-war-memorial---video-1093385181.html
Indian Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Video
Indian Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Video
The National War Memorial (NWM), situated in New Delhi, is a monument built in honour of Indian soldiers who died fighting for the nation in wars since he... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T06:49+0000
2022-02-26T06:49+0000
india
indian army
martyr
soldier
sister
sister
video
video
viral video
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093386326_0:168:768:600_1920x0_80_0_0_608896d8386fb10ea8599c7b184d19a0.jpg
A video of an Indian woman who broke down after spotting her brother's name inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi has gone viral on social media.The heart-wrenching clip, shared by her husband, has received more than a million likes and nearly 14 million views since being shared on Instagram.Shagun, the sister of Captain K. D. Sambyal, couldn't control her tears when she encountered a plaque in which her brother's name was written in golden letters."Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit the National War Memorial," Shagun Sambyal's husband wrote in the caption of the video.He revealed that Shagun wasn't aware of the fact that her brother's name was on the sacred walls of the memorial or that she would became emotional the moment she saw his name there. "Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew; she was surprised and emotional at the same time," he concluded.Captain K. D. Sambyal hailed from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and was a service member of the 193 Field Regiment. He died during Operation Parakram in 2002.
new delhi
delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093386326_0:96:768:672_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4da30a1b1abed140d42211e544757f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, indian army, martyr, soldier, sister, sister, video, video, viral video, sputnik, memorial, memorial, monument, monument, new delhi, delhi, brother, woman, instagram, instagram

Indian Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Video

06:49 GMT 26.02.2022
© Photo : Instagram/thezerobeingWoman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial
Woman Breaks Down After Finding Brother's Name Inscribed at National War Memorial - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
© Photo : Instagram/thezerobeing
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The National War Memorial (NWM), situated in New Delhi, is a monument built in honour of Indian soldiers who died fighting for the nation in wars since he country gained independence from the British in 1947. The names of troops who lost their lives in these conflicts are etched in golden letters on the memorial.
A video of an Indian woman who broke down after spotting her brother's name inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi has gone viral on social media.

The heart-wrenching clip, shared by her husband, has received more than a million likes and nearly 14 million views since being shared on Instagram.

Shagun, the sister of Captain K. D. Sambyal, couldn't control her tears when she encountered a plaque in which her brother's name was written in golden letters.
"Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit the National War Memorial," Shagun Sambyal's husband wrote in the caption of the video.

He revealed that Shagun wasn't aware of the fact that her brother's name was on the sacred walls of the memorial or that she would became emotional the moment she saw his name there.

"She suddenly found her brother's (Captain K. D. Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told [me] 'look it's bhaiya's (brother) name'," he said while describing the incident on the popular photo sharing app.

"Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew; she was surprised and emotional at the same time," he concluded.
Captain K. D. Sambyal hailed from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and was a service member of the 193 Field Regiment. He died during Operation Parakram in 2002.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала