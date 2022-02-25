https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-mfa-business-as-usual-in-relations-with-us-will-no-longer-work-1093378446.html

Russian MFA: 'Business as Usual' in Relations With US Will No Longer Work

Russian MFA: 'Business as Usual' in Relations With US Will No Longer Work

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - 'Business as usual' in relations with the United States will no longer work, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. 25.02.2022

“No, we stopped doing business as usual with them a long time ago, this is already a non-existent concept,” Zakharova said on the air of Channel One.In relations with the United States and the West, Russia has approached the line, after which there is a point of no return, Zakharova said.“Yes, this is not our choice. We always proceeded from a dialogue, but when these options were closed one by one by the Anglo-Saxons, we began to act differently. Not because of threats, but the question is that we come to that line after which the point of no return begins," she added.Biden Does Not Want to Talk to Putin Now, But Diplomacy Not Ruled Out - White HouseAccording to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, "a moment where a leader is beginning and in the middle of invading a sovereign country is not the moment where diplomacy feels appropriate. It does not mean we have ruled out diplomacy forever. Obviously, the President remains open to engaging on a leader to leader level but this is not the moment."In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine and the servicemen will live the country after the special operation.

