Russian Authorities Say Have Right to Take Countermeasures After Sanctions on Aeroflot
The statement was issued in response to sanctions announced by British PM Boris Johnson. On Thursday, Johnson announced ban on Aeroflot flights in the UK, citing the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow launched the operation earlier this week amid the ongoing shelling of Donbass by Kiev's troops. Precision weapons were used to strike Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces.
Russian Authorities Say Have Right to Take Countermeasures After Sanctions on Aeroflot

04:27 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 04:53 GMT 25.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankAeroflot's Boeing 777 at Sheremetyevo international airport.
Aeroflot's Boeing 777 at Sheremetyevo international airport. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Friday it had the right to take countermeasures against UK airlines following London's sanctions against flagship carrier Aeroflot.

"A note has been sent to the UK Aviation Authorities about the need to comply with the provisions of the air traffic agreement. The Russian side reserves the right to take mirror-response measures in accordance with provisions of the intergovernmental agreement to comply with the principle of parity and provide equal rights for designated airlines", Rosaviatsiya said in a statement.

The statement was issued in response to sanctions announced by British PM Boris Johnson. On Thursday, Johnson announced ban on Aeroflot flights in the UK, citing the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Moscow launched the operation earlier this week amid the ongoing shelling of Donbass by Kiev's troops. Precision weapons were used to strike Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces.
