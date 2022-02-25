https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-authorities-say-have-right-to-take-countermeasures-after-sanctions-on-aeroflot-1093353696.html

Russian Authorities Say Have Right to Take Countermeasures After Sanctions on Aeroflot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Friday it had the right to take countermeasures against UK airlines... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

The statement was issued in response to sanctions announced by British PM Boris Johnson. On Thursday, Johnson announced ban on Aeroflot flights in the UK, citing the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.Moscow launched the operation earlier this week amid the ongoing shelling of Donbass by Kiev's troops. Precision weapons were used to strike Ukrainian military infrastructure and air forces.

