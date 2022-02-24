https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-su-25-jet-crashes-due-to-piloting-error-pilot-ejected-and-is-now-safe-at-base-mod-says-1093335585.html

Russian Su-25 Jet Crashes Due to Piloting Error, Pilot Ejected and is Now Safe at Base, MoD Says

The Ministry of Defence stated that the incident occurred during a special military operation in Ukraine. 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

The crash happened amid the operation in Ukraine, launched on Thursday morning.

