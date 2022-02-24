https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-su-25-jet-crashes-due-to-piloting-error-pilot-ejected-and-is-now-safe-at-base-mod-says-1093335585.html
Russian Su-25 Jet Crashes Due to Piloting Error, Pilot Ejected and is Now Safe at Base, MoD Says
Russian Su-25 Jet Crashes Due to Piloting Error, Pilot Ejected and is Now Safe at Base, MoD Says
The Ministry of Defence stated that the incident occurred during a special military operation in Ukraine.
The crash happened amid the operation in Ukraine, launched on Thursday morning.
Russian Su-25 Jet Crashes Due to Piloting Error, Pilot Ejected and is Now Safe at Base, MoD Says
Being updated
The Ministry of Defence stated that the incident occurred during a special military operation in Ukraine.
"An Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed due to a piloting error. The pilot ejected safely and is already at the location of his military unit", Major General Igor Konashenkov stated.
The crash happened amid the operation in Ukraine, launched on Thursday morning.