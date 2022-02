https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russian-mod-precision-weapons-used-to-neutralise-military-infrastructure-and-air-forces-of-ukraine-1093321077.html

Russian MoD: Precision Weapons Used to Neutralise Military Infrastructure and Air Forces of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimr Putin earlier in the day announced a special military operation aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence has stated that it used precision weapons to neutralise Ukrainian air forces and air defences, as well as military infrastructure, stressing that the Russian military is not attacking Ukrainian cities.

