International
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/joe-biden-delivers-speech-after-g7-meeting-on-ukraine-1093325304.html
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days. Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
us
russia
joe biden
g7
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_365d3845aa7572979cc9909e8a1d31da.jpg
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech following a virtual G7 meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The meeting was held as Russia has launched a special military operation, aiming at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.The US and their allies previously threatened Russia with another round of sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
true
PT23M29S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6ebecdebd4c38c9d66f6fef2e87349.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, joe biden, g7, ukraine, donbass, видео

Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine

18:45 GMT 24.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about the situation in Russia and Ukraine from the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
SubscribeGoogle news
Tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days. Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised both as independent states and urged Kiev to stop shelling Donbass. As attacks by Ukrainian forces continued, Moscow launched a special military op in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech following a virtual G7 meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The meeting was held as Russia has launched a special military operation, aiming at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The US and their allies previously threatened Russia with another round of sanctions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала