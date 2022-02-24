https://sputniknews.com/20220224/joe-biden-delivers-speech-after-g7-meeting-on-ukraine-1093325304.html
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days. Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
us
russia
joe biden
g7
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_365d3845aa7572979cc9909e8a1d31da.jpg
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech following a virtual G7 meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The meeting was held as Russia has launched a special military operation, aiming at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.The US and their allies previously threatened Russia with another round of sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6ebecdebd4c38c9d66f6fef2e87349.jpg
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
2022-02-24T18:45+0000
true
PT23M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, joe biden, g7, ukraine, donbass, видео
Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine
Subscribe
Tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days. Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised both as independent states and urged Kiev to stop shelling Donbass. As attacks by Ukrainian forces continued, Moscow launched a special military op in Ukraine to protect the people of Donbass.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech following a virtual G7 meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The meeting was held as Russia has launched a special military operation, aiming at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The US and their allies previously threatened Russia with another round of sanctions.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!