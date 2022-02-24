https://sputniknews.com/20220224/joe-biden-delivers-speech-after-g7-meeting-on-ukraine-1093325304.html

Joe Biden Delivers Speech After G7 Meeting on Ukraine

Tensions around Ukraine have been escalating over the past few days. Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Russia recognised... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as US President Joe Biden delivers a speech following a virtual G7 meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. The meeting was held as Russia has launched a special military operation, aiming at the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.The US and their allies previously threatened Russia with another round of sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

