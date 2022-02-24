https://sputniknews.com/20220224/eu-may-discuss-personal-sanctions-against-vladimir-putin-reports-say-1093329213.html
EU May Discuss Personal Sanctions Against Vladimir Putin, Reports Say
EU May Discuss Personal Sanctions Against Vladimir Putin, Reports Say
The news comes a day after Brussels announced punitive measures against Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country’s military chiefs, as well as... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T09:43+0000
2022-02-24T09:43+0000
2022-02-24T09:56+0000
eu
sanctions
brussels
russia
vladimir putin
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The European Union could discuss personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources. Such a move would be symbolic, as the Russian head of state barely owns any assets, the news agency said. An EU diplomat told Bloomberg that the option of targeting the Russian head of state is not in the package of sanctions that has already been prepared by Brussels, but said it could appear if there’s enough political agreement.
brussels
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu, sanctions, brussels, russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic
EU May Discuss Personal Sanctions Against Vladimir Putin, Reports Say
09:43 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 24.02.2022) Subscribe
The news comes a day after Brussels announced punitive measures against Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country’s military chiefs, as well as people close to the Russian president. The sanctions came in response to Moscow’s decision to recognise the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.
The European Union could discuss personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources. Such a move would be symbolic, as the Russian head of state barely owns any assets, the news agency said.
An EU diplomat told Bloomberg that the option of targeting the Russian head of state is not in the package of sanctions that has already been prepared by Brussels, but said it could appear if there’s enough political agreement.