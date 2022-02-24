International
BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia
EU May Discuss Personal Sanctions Against Vladimir Putin, Reports Say
The European Union could discuss personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources. Such a move would be symbolic, as the Russian head of state barely owns any assets, the news agency said. An EU diplomat told Bloomberg that the option of targeting the Russian head of state is not in the package of sanctions that has already been prepared by Brussels, but said it could appear if there’s enough political agreement.
eu, sanctions, brussels, russia, vladimir putin, ukraine, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people's republic

09:43 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 24.02.2022)
The news comes a day after Brussels announced punitive measures against Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the country’s military chiefs, as well as people close to the Russian president. The sanctions came in response to Moscow’s decision to recognise the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.
The European Union could discuss personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources. Such a move would be symbolic, as the Russian head of state barely owns any assets, the news agency said.
An EU diplomat told Bloomberg that the option of targeting the Russian head of state is not in the package of sanctions that has already been prepared by Brussels, but said it could appear if there’s enough political agreement.
