Russia Recognizes Breakaway Republics; China Rebukes US Containment Strategy

Russia has officially recognized the breakaway republics in Eastern Ukraine and is in the process of working out aid and protection measures. 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has officially recognized the breakaway republics in Eastern Ukraine and is in the process of working out aid and protection measures. The collective West now must formulate a strategy in light of losing their Ukraine invasion trope.Prof. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the potential economic fallout from the recent geopolitical actions in Eastern Europe. The US has threatened severe sanctions against Russia, but now faces significant potential blowback. Will the US and EU risk crushing their economies in an effort to gain revenge against the Russian Federation?Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the recognition of the breakaway republics in light of the larger world geopolitical landscape. Ray examines the likelihood that the move was coordinated between Russia and China, and reveals the current thoughts of an ex-US ambassador to the USSR.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss two recent court cases. Officer Kim Potter received a sentence of two years in the killing of Daunte Wright. The Wright family is arguing that this is a miscarriage of justice. Also, jury deliberation is underway in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crime case.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. There are reports that the US and Iran are close to a nuclear deal, but recent events are creating skepticism. Also, the US claims to be rejecting Israel's criticism of the negotiations.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. China has responded to the Russian recognition of the breakaway republics with measured support. Also, China argues that the US plans to expand its military reach in Southeast Asia puts it on a path for confrontation with Beijing.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Haiti. The President of Cuba has spoken out about the moral obligation to provide unconditional cooperation with Haiti. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba, argued that years of plunder and foreign intervention are at the heart of Haiti's problems.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss censorship. The US government is targeting another independent news and editorial site as a purveyor of Russian disinformation. The highly trafficked site "Zero Hedge" is in the crosshairs of the deep state media and intelligence complex.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

